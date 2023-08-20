Syra Yousuf Shares Her Two Cents On Love

During a recent appearance as a guest on Momin Saqib’s talk show “Had Kar Di,” Syra Yousuf candidly discussed her diverse career as a video jockey, model, and actor, along with her involvement in her recent projects, “Babylicious” and “Sinf-e-Aahan.” However, she tactfully refrained from delving extensively into her thoughts on love.

Wearing an elegant black long-length kurta adorned with vibrant flower motifs, a fitted churidar pyjama, and a flowing black organza dupatta featuring a digitally printed floral pattern, Syra looked stunning as she graced the stage before a live studio audience. This interview followed closely after the much-anticipated release of her film “Babylicious,” which she co-starred in with her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari.

Engaging in conversation with Momin, she shared insights about the film’s evolution, detailing how it transformed from a proposed short film into a full-fledged feature. She admitted to her initial lack of enthusiasm for the film’s title, recalling the public’s amusing reactions and the subsequent trolling the film endured upon its initial unveiling. She confessed that she initially wished to change the title to something else, but her perspective shifted once she watched the completed film and recognized how well the title complemented the overall narrative.

In a lively segment of the show where guests take the spotlight and lip-sync to popular songs, both Syra Yousuf and Momin playfully danced and lip-synced to Rihanna’s renowned track “We Found Love.” This prompted Momin to pose the question to Syra, “What is hope to you, Syra?” to which she replied, “Love is hope.” Her response cleverly intertwined her words with a positive and non-controversial public image, as well as her personal history, notably her past relationship with Shahroz Sabzwari.

Following her response, the host playfully inquired, “What is love?” to which Syra swiftly retorted, “Hope.” Her witty reply reflected her ability to gracefully navigate her public image and her past experiences, particularly her separation and divorce from Shahroz Sabzwari, which garnered significant attention and speculation. Throughout this period, Syra maintained a dignified silence and handled the situation with remarkable poise, earning admiration for her mature approach to the matter.

Advertisement

Also Read Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment Syra playfully shrugged her shoulders and gave a slight sarcastic smile, which...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.