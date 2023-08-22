T. Rexes Dash to Photo Finish at Washington Track

Over the weekend, a suburban Seattle horse racing track took a trip back in time as over 200 participants donned inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes for a unique event. The 2023 T-Rex World Championships, originally conceived as a team-building activity by a pest control company in 2017, transformed into a thrilling spectacle at Emerald Downs.

The championship culminated in an exciting photo finish, with three contenders crossing the finish line simultaneously. Ocean Kim from Kailua, Hawaii, emerged as the victor in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash, narrowly beating the competition. Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, secured second place in his role as Deno the Dino, while Seth Hirschi of Renton claimed third place as Rex Ray Machine.

The event brought attention to the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex, which roamed the Earth around 65 to 67 million years ago. A recent study published in the journal Science estimated the existence of around 2.5 billion of these dinosaurs. The creature’s enduring popularity, amplified by Hollywood’s “Jurassic Park” franchise, continues to captivate the public’s imagination.

