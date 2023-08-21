Taking A Chance On Love: Mel C’s Daring Move Post-Split

Mel C announced her reentry into the dating scene by enrolling on the celebrity dating app Raya, following a tumultuous breakup with her long-term partner.

Crafting her profile, the British vocalist took alluring photos for the app and documented her hobbies including travel, cuisine, and cycling. The Sporty Spice member was also observed going on several outings with London gallery owner Cassius Colman earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Mel C has largely been on her own since separating from her seven-year boyfriend, Joe Marshall, the previous summer.

According to reports, Mel C had to terminate their relationship due to their hectic schedules.

However, the Wannabe singer is embracing her single life fully, as an insider confirmed, “Mel’s in a really good place.”

“Performing and engaging with fans bring her immense joy,” they conveyed. “Meeting someone new would simply be an added bonus.”

Regarding her perspective on love, the entrepreneur pondered the challenge of balancing a successful career with a healthy relationship, expressing doubt about it.

“I believe that being a successful woman adds layers of complexity,” the singer remarked in a recent interview.

Regardless of her affection for a potential life partner, Mel C asserted that she has “never, never wanted to marry.”

“While marriage might suit certain individuals, presuming it suits the majority is an antiquated notion.”

“I’ve concluded that life unfolds in chapters. I find that a prudent approach to minimize regrets,” the singer appended.

