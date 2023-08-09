Tampa Bay Mayor Nets 70 Pounds of Cocaine on Fishing Trip

During a family fishing trip in late July, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor unexpectedly reeled in a substantial haul — approximately 70 pounds of cocaine, valued at around $1.1 million. The seizure took place on July 23 in the Florida Keys, when Castor, a former chief of the Tampa Police Department, spotted a package drifting in the Atlantic Ocean.

Initially described as a “recreational boater” by authorities, Castor was later revealed as the individual who found the drugs. The package, concealed in cellophane and adorned with a butterfly image, contained 25 bricks of cocaine. Castor marked the location and promptly alerted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Tampa emphasized her commitment, stating, “Mayor Jane Castor is never off duty.” Border Patrol agents later took custody of the cocaine, expressing gratitude for community involvement. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner encouraged prompt reporting of suspicious activities to local authorities.

Castor’s law enforcement background played a role in recognizing the illicit find, showcasing her dedication to public safety even outside her official duties.

