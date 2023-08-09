Taylor Swift reunites with ex, ends relationship with Matty Healy

Matty Healy is reportedly reigniting his past romance with model ex Meredith Mickelson during an intimate getaway.

Recent reports suggest that The 1975 frontman was seen vacationing in Hawaii with Mickelson, adding weight to the rumours of his separation from Taylor Swift. To provide context, Healy and Mickelson were previously romantically involved until Healy’s relationship with Swift became public after her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April.

A source shared, “She didn’t anticipate this at all. While Matty Healy was spending time in the studio with Taylor, she didn’t suspect anything. He would spend his day working in the studio and then return home to her.”

“Things were progressing well until around March 29, and then suddenly, he ceased responding to messages and calls,” the source continued. “He simply cut off communication, leaving her bewildered. Four weeks later, he revealed his relationship with Taylor.”

The insider asserted that Meredith was taken aback and hurt by the situation. However, she has no intention of portraying herself as a victim and has chosen not to address the matter publicly.

Taylor Swift faced substantial criticism for being romantically linked with Healy due to his history of controversial remarks.

In June, it was reported that the couple had parted ways for undisclosed reasons.

Before the resurgence of Matty Healy’s relationship, Swift had been in a six-year-long romantic involvement with Alwyn.

