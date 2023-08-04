Terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan : JUI chief

A Grand Tribal Jirga was held at a local hotel.

political and tribal elders of Pashtun belt participated.

Tribal jirga expressed grief over loss of life in Bajaur blast.

PESHAWAR: The Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has said that terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan, so the Afghan government should be asked to take action.

Amir Jamaat e Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, General Secretary of PPP Nayar Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party were present.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, while holding a press conference after the tribal jirga in Peshawar, said that the tribal jirga expressed grief over the loss of life in the Bajaur blast and condoled with the families of the deceased.

He said that the Jirga expressed concern over the incidents of terrorism in various districts and termed these incidents as a threat against the state of Pakistan.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the Jirga emphasized the need to make Pak-Afghan relations effective and to fulfill the promises of providing basic facilities to the tribal people and demanded that the announced funds for the tribal areas be released immediately.

He said that the Jirga proposed to convene an all-party conference and hoped that the political parties would continue to show unity.

The head of PDM said that it was suggested that a committee should be established to contact the province and the center, Pakistan should make a joint strategy to prevent terrorism in Afghanistan, and sabotaging peace in Pakistan in exchange for dollars is an international agenda, outside forces conspired, our people got involved, our efforts were sabotaged but the war will continue.

He said that stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan is the need of both countries, the Afghan government should be asked to take action against those elements who are doing terrorism in Pakistan and who are responsible for terrorism in Pakistan.