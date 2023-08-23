Terrorist killed in South Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed a terrorist in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ladha on the night of August 22-23.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found.

A day earlier, six soldiers were martyred while fighting terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

The ISPR troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Last week, the military troops had gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Khyber district.