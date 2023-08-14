‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Sets New Record, Earns Over Rs400 Crore Worldwide

About a year following its initial release, Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari’s creation, “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” continues to exhibit remarkable momentum. Premiered on October 13 of the preceding year, this blockbuster had been hailed as Pakistan’s most significant cinematic achievement thus far.

Ammara, the producer, has recently disclosed that the film’s global earnings have now exceeded Rs400 crore. Through her Instagram account, the producer shared a news report that underscores the enduring popularity of her magnum opus, characterized by substantial box office revenue. This cult-classic thriller had already earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing Punjabi film across the global box office within its fourth week of release. Prior to this, the movie had achieved several other records, bearing titles such as the highest-grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for 2022, along with the distinction of being the most-watched South Asian film in Norway.

Released across 25 diverse regions with a substantial 500+ screens, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most expansive cinematic releases. The film’s extraordinary reception has led to sold-out screenings worldwide and lengthy queues outside theaters. In response to audience demand, exhibitors have consistently scheduled additional screenings. The film’s popularity has even translated into standing ovations at cinemas globally, attesting to its acclaim. The number of screens featuring the movie continues to grow daily.

Serving as a modern interpretation of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jutt,” the film offers a fresh perspective on the age-old rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. Directed by Lashari, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” also boasts an ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

