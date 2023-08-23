Thieves Caught Due to Cat Superstition and Swallowed Gold Chain

Superstition about cats crossing path considered inauspicious.

A bizarre incident that gained viral attention online involved three thieves getting caught by the police due to the influence of a superstition regarding cats crossing one’s path. The unusual event unfolded in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the trio of thieves was apprehended by law enforcement after they halted their escape upon encountering a cat.

This peculiar outcome stems from a prevalent belief in the Indian subcontinent that deems the crossing of a cat’s path as inauspicious. This superstition extends to the idea that encountering a black cat warrants avoiding the path altogether, sometimes necessitating another person to pass before proceeding.

According to the police, these apprehended individuals had entered Jhansi with the intent to commit theft. Subsequent to their capture, authorities discovered a substantial amount of cash, jewelry, and various other items in their possession.

One of the detainees disclosed to the police that their unexpected stop occurred due to the appearance of a cat crossing their path. Their pause was driven by the desire to ensure their safety and avoid any unforeseen incidents that might attract police attention.

In an unrelated incident, another thief took drastic measures to escape the police, swallowing a pilfered gold chain. This occurrence transpired near the Dubadih Bridge in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Two individuals named Salman and Jafar snatched a necklace from a woman and attempted to flee on a motorcycle.

However, a group of five police personnel pursued the snatchers for approximately a kilometer, successfully apprehending them. In a bid to evade arrest, Salman took an extreme route by swallowing the stolen gold chain. Despite his efforts, the police managed to observe him ingesting the chain. This unusual turn of events landed Salman in the hospital, illustrating the lengths to which some will go to avoid capture.

