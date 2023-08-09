Toshakhana case: ECP issued notice over PTI chief’s plea against sentence

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan on the plea of PTI chairman against his sentence in Toshakhana case.

IHC judges Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri conducted the hearing.

PTI chief’s lawyers including Khawaja Haris, Latif Khosa, Babar Awan and other came to the rostrum.

Lawyer Latif Khosa said to bring matter to the notice of the court before the argument on case start highlighting that being the Chief Justice, you are like the father of Islamabad Judiciary.

Khosa stated “lawyers have always stood like a rock with the Judiciary but yesterday, a lawyer was kept in arbitrary detention for eight hours.”

Lawyer Sher Afzal also stated “Yesterday, we went to meet chairman PTI and today came to know about a case being lodged against me.”

Added “It is written in the case that I tore the clothes of the officials.”

The chief justice remarked “I understand, will look into it on the administrative side.”

Sardar Latif Khosa requested the court to suspend the punishment of chairman PTI today.

PTI lawyer Khawaja Haris stated that they had filed two petitions regarding the maintainability of the case, but the IHC remanded the case to the trial court.

Added that the trial court passed judgment without giving us a proper opportunity of argument and presenting our witnesses.

Following the request, the court issued a notice to the Election Commission on the appeal of PTI chairman and sought a response on it.

CJ Aamer Farooq hinted on adjourning the hearing till next week, to which PTI lawyer requested the court to fix the hearing tomorrow.

“Don’t worry it won’t go until after the holidays, it will take four or five days,” chief justice remarked.

Added “Suspension of sentence and bail cases are being scheduled during vacations.”