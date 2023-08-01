Turkish VP, PM Shehbaz to launch PNS Tariq tomorrow

A high-level delegation led by the Turkish Vice President will also come to Pakistan.

MoUs are also expected to be signed between Pakistan and Turkey.

PNS Tariq will officially join the fleet of Pakistan Navy after completion of sea trials phase.

Advertisement

The Turkish Defense Firm, ASFAT, and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) are set to launch the 4th PN Milgem Corvette, PNS TARIQ (283), on August 2, 2023.

Turkish Vice President Javed Yilmaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch PNS Tariq in Karachi.

This vessel marks the final ship of the Milgem agreement between Pakistan Navy and ASFAT, where two ships were constructed in Turkey, and the remaining two in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard.

ASFAT serves as the main contractor for this project and collaborates with KS&EW, sharing technology and know-how.

PNS Tariq is a modern corvette designed to be equipped with cutting-edge sensors and weapon systems, symbolizing the close cooperation and partnership between Turkey and Pakistan in defense technology.

For Air Defense, PNS Tariq (283) will be armed with CAMM-ER (Common Anti-Air Modular Missile – Extensive Range) capable of countering a wide range of aerial threats like aircraft, UAVs, and Missiles, with a range of 50 to 70.

Advertisement

Additionally, the ship will be equipped with a Turkish Aselsan-built Gökdeniz close-in weapon system for point air defense.

Moreover, it will carry 6 (two tri-cell) Harbah-NG long-range anti-ship & land attack cruise missiles. The Milgem project showcases the strong collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan in the defense technology field.

PNS Tariq will officially join the fleet of Pakistan Navy after completion of sea trials phase.

MoUs are also expected to be signed between Pakistan and Turkey for cooperation in various fields including defense, the sources said.

PM Shehbaz and Turkish President Erdoğan inaugurated the third ship PNS Khyber at Istanbul Shipyard in November last year.