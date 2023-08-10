Turtle’s Gym Visit Goes Viral

Gym-goers at Iron Knight Gym in Port St. Lucie, Florida, had an unexpected visitor – a turtle. The turtle managed to sneak in through a partially open garage door, creating a buzz among the fitness enthusiasts. The gym’s manager, Nikki Baker, joined in on the unusual workout session, cautiously observing the turtle’s meandering amidst the exercise equipment.

Expressing her concern for the reptile, Baker gently coaxed it using a towel, guiding it toward the exit. Despite the common perception of turtles being slow, she noted that this particular turtle was surprisingly swift.

After Baker’s patient efforts, the turtle made its way out of the gym, leaving behind an amusing and unexpected memory. This incident mirrors the recent tale of a bear crashing a wedding reception in Colorado, highlighting the unpredictability of encounters with wildlife in unconventional settings.

