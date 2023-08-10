Turtle’s Gym Visit Goes Viral

Turtle Steals Alligator’s Lunch, Makes Croc Look Like a Fool
Video of turtle stealing food from alligator goes viral. The turtle steals...
Gym-goers at Iron Knight Gym in Port St. Lucie, Florida, had an unexpected visitor – a turtle. The turtle managed to sneak in through a partially open garage door, creating a buzz among the fitness enthusiasts. The gym’s manager, Nikki Baker, joined in on the unusual workout session, cautiously observing the turtle’s meandering amidst the exercise equipment.
Expressing her concern for the reptile, Baker gently coaxed it using a towel, guiding it toward the exit. Despite the common perception of turtles being slow, she noted that this particular turtle was surprisingly swift.
After Baker’s patient efforts, the turtle made its way out of the gym, leaving behind an amusing and unexpected memory. This incident mirrors the recent tale of a bear crashing a wedding reception in Colorado, highlighting the unpredictability of encounters with wildlife in unconventional settings.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.