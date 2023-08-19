Two terrorists killed in Khyber operation

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed two terrorists on Saturday during an operation in Bara, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area of Bara on the night of 18 and 19th August.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were killed.

The military’s press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

It said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. It added that locals of appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier week, a soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the Charmang valley of Bajaur district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists.

As the forces closed in on the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire. The security forces responded promptly and gunned down four terrorists.

One terrorist was arrested in the operation. Weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest, were recovered from the terrorist’s possession, the ISPR stated.

The martyred soldier was identified as 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Kohat district. A sanitisation operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area was underway.