Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security Forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The operation took place overnight from August 14 to 15. The terrorists were surrounded and eventually neutralized after intense gunfire.

The military’s media wing reported that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.

The operation also included the ongoing effort to clear the area of any remaining terrorists. Local residents supported and praised the operation, demonstrating their commitment to eradicating terrorism.