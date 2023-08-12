Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot alleging racial profiling

Accusing US hardware giant Home Depot of racial profiling, Tyrese Gibson, renowned for his role in the Fast and Furious series, has initiated a lawsuit seeking over one million dollars in damages.

The 44-year-old Hollywood luminary alleges that he and two companions were subjected to deeply discriminatory treatment by the store staff.

On August 9, Gibson’s legal representatives officially lodged the lawsuit, providing an account of the incident that unfolded within a Home Depot store in Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, the cashier intentionally prolonged the scanning process for the items, seemingly to waste the actor’s time.

Subsequently, they allegedly declined to accept Gibson’s credit card, effectively obstructing his ability to finalize the transaction.

The legal filing further stated that Gibson’s efforts to communicate with the store manager were thwarted in the wake of the discriminatory conduct exhibited by the staff.

The lawsuit contends that the store clerks purposefully obstructed the transaction based on baseless suspicion stemming from the actor’s skin color.

The plaintiffs assert that Gibson encountered discriminatory treatment at the store, primarily on the grounds of his race and origin.

Tyrese Gibson is a globally acclaimed actor, recognized for his roles in seven installments of the Fast and Furious franchise. His debut appearance occurred in Fast and Furious 2, after which he returned for the fifth installment. Eventually, he became a permanent fixture in the franchise’s main cast.

