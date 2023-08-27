UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed

At the 2023 British Motor Show, stunt driver Paul Swift has rewritten the record books with an awe-inspiring display of skill. Renowned in the realm of motorsports, Swift set a new world record for the fastest time to complete five daring car stunts, a feat recognized by the Guinness World Records. The remarkable showcase of vehicular prowess occurred on August 20, 2023, at the annual event hosted in Farnborough, UK.

Within the confines of Farnborough Airfield’s arena, a massive audience bore witness to the record-breaking spectacle. Official Guinness World Records adjudicators, Jack Brockbank and Craig Glenday, closely monitored the event.

Take a look at the video below:

The challenge demanded Swift’s mastery over an array of stunts, which he could execute in any sequence of his choice. The tasks included a two-wheel drive for over 50 meters, a J-turn with the car reversing and spinning 180 degrees through a gap 1.5 meters longer than the car, a ramp jump with all wheels airborne for at least the length of the car, a parallel park within a space 1 meter longer than the car, and three consecutive doughnuts inside a circle with a radius twice that of the vehicle.

After several tries, Swift’s persistence paid off during his second attempt on Sunday, as he raced against the clock and completed the series of stunts in an astonishing 57.21 seconds. This achievement not only showcased his exceptional talent but also solidified his name in the annals of automotive history.

Check out the responses below:

“My family is watching; I can’t let them down,” he said.

“What’s next for the future? I have a project,” Paul revealed to the GWR.

