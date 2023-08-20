Canada wildfires: Wildfires force 30,000 Canadians to evacuate
As per Russia, a Ukrainian drone has targeted a railway station in the Kursk region, resulting in five people getting injured.
Another drone reportedly landed in the Rostov region, which shares a border with Ukraine similar to Kursk. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.
Russia also stated that it intercepted a drone on its way to Moscow, which eventually crashed in an uninhabited area.
Accusations of drone attacks within Russia have been on the rise lately.
While specific drone strikes haven’t been claimed by Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously mentioned that attacks on Russian territory are a natural and justifiable course of action.
Video confirmed by the BBC displays broken windows and a fire ablaze at the Kursk railway station, situated approximately 150 km (93 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
As reported by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, five individuals sustained injuries from fragments of shattered glass. The station’s roof, outer structure, and platform were all affected.
Russia’s foreign ministry expressed firm disapproval for the drone strike in Kursk.
“Ukrainian nationalists literally dealt a blow to our common history,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
In its own statement, Russia’s defence ministry said it had “thwarted” an “attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drone on infrastructure in Moscow” around 04:00 local time (01:00 GMT).
The drone that was en route to Moscow was neutralized through “electronic warfare” measures, causing it to lose control and crash in an area without inhabitants, according to the statement from the ministry.
In response to the incident, Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia temporarily restricted flights to the Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports.
This event followed a tragedy where a Russian missile struck a theatre in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including a six-year-old girl. Among the 148 people injured, fifteen were children.
President Zelensky has vowed to take concrete action in response to what he labeled a “terrorist attack” by Russia, promising a substantial reply.
