UN Report: Banned Groups Supplying Weapons to IS

A report from the United Nations, discussed during a meeting at the Security Council in New York, reveals that outlawed groups such as Tehreek-i-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP) and Taliban and Al Qaeda affiliates are supplying the militant Islamic State (IS) group with Nato-calibre weapons. This collaboration poses a significant threat in conflict zones and neighboring nations, according to two UN counter-terrorism officials who briefed the Security Council. The TTP, despite being banned, has a history of targeting Pakistan, while the Islamic State-Khor­asan (IS-K) group has recently conducted attacks in Pakistan.

The UN report indicates that Nato-calibre weapons, usually associated with the former Afghan National Def­ence and Security Forces, are being transferred to IS-K by groups linked to the Taliban and Al Qaeda, including TTP and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). However, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers rejected these claims as unfounded, stating that Daesh’s activities in Afghanistan have diminished to zero following the Taliban takeover.

The report also highlights the formation of an Industry Committee within Daesh’s structures, aiming to enhance weaponry, including improvised explosive devices and drone payloads. Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, emphasized that the situation in Afghanistan is growing complex, with concerns of weapons falling into terrorist hands becoming a reality. IS-K’s operational capabilities have reportedly increased, showcasing sophistication in its attacks against the Taliban and international targets.

The presence of about 20 different terrorist groups in Afghanistan, along with the Taliban’s rule, humanitarian challenges, and limited development, pose significant regional and global challenges, according to the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee. Despite this, the report highlights successes in weakening IS through targeted financial efforts, significantly reducing its cash reserves. Sustained attrition to the group’s leadership has also been observed, although the group continues to evolve its operational strategies.

The Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee urged member states to cooperate internationally to bring terrorists to justice, acknowledging the ongoing complexities and threats posed by terrorist groups.