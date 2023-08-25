Unauthorized Song Usage In Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh Speaks Out

The film Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, has left a significant mark on the box office since its premiere on August 11. It rapidly crossed the noteworthy threshold of Rs 400 crore in India, making it the second-fastest Hindi film to attain this achievement. Alongside its captivating action sequences and the cast’s performances, the movie’s music played a pivotal role in its triumph. The integration of iconic songs from the original film, released 22 years ago, evoked a sense of nostalgia and entranced the audience. Particularly, two tracks from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, namely ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ were reimagined for the sequel. However, Uttam Singh, the music composer of the 2001 film, has now accused the creators of utilizing his work without his consent.

In a conversation with Amar Ujala, music director Uttam Singh expressed his discontent about the unapproved usage of his songs and background music in Gadar 2. He conveyed, “They didn’t approach me for Gadar 2, and I’m not in the habit of seeking work myself. They have incorporated two of my songs in the film, and I’ve also come to know that they’ve used the background music that I composed. At the very least, they should have the courtesy to contact me and discuss before employing my songs in the film.”

The film’s music has been composed by Mithoon and encompasses a blend of both old and new songs. ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ has been reimagined with the original voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, presenting a romantic melody visualized with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Conversely, ‘Main Nikla Gaadi Leke’ exudes a lively atmosphere as Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh groove to its spirited beats, sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. Additionally, the soundtrack introduces fresh songs like Arijit Singh’s ‘Khairiyat’ and ‘Dil Jhoom,’ as well as Neeti Mohan and Vishal Mishra’s ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein.’

