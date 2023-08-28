Unique Picnic: $450 for Thrilling 295-ft Waterfall Dangle

Picnickers escape shark attack as it swims dangerously near to them
A Brazilian adventure company is captivating thrill-seekers with a unique picnic opportunity perched above the roaring Cascata da Sepultura waterfall in Rio Grande do Sul. The remarkable experience gained attention after an American couple shared a video of their adventure. Christianna Hurt and her rapper boyfriend ‘OnPointLikeOp’ were filmed nonchalantly savoring snacks and wine at a suspended picnic table, suspended by metal wires above the waterfall.
Lasting just 15 minutes, the experience costs $450 and is more about the awe-inspiring scenery than the food, according to Christianna. The waterfall is reached by an hour’s drive from Caxias do Sul, followed by a four-by-four ride and a river walk to the zip-line platform at the waterfall’s edge. With safety harnesses secured, the couple dined at the securely fastened table, which was rolled over the cascading waters.
The package includes a photo opportunity and drone video. Despite the breathtaking location, many online observers admitted they’d be too preoccupied with the height to enjoy such a daring picnic. Nevertheless, this unconventional adventure promises an unforgettable memory for those daring enough to take the plunge.
