US envoy, Caretaker FM discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on state of bilateral relations and noted the positive track of bilateral relations. They also agreed to deepen economic cooperation and security cooperation.

Earlier, British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Merriot called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters relating to mutual interests

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They also deliberated upon expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas including trade, investment, climate change, and people to people relations.

The British High Commissioner felicitated Jilani on assuming the office. The foreign minister also conveyed best wishes to Jane Marriot on her appointment in Pakistan.

Jalil Abbas Jilani took the charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week. Jilani has extensive expertise of foreign affairs. He served as foreign secretary in 2012-13, besides Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, European Union, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia.

After his appointment, the minister said the main objective of the foreign policy was to serve the national interests.

He said the caretaker cabinet would strive to serve the country’s interest through national consensus and improve cordial ties with countries like China, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Iran and South Asian states, among others.

He said Pakistan should further strengthen its relationship with China being a strategic partner with great economic cooperation. Similarly, he said, the success of the Afghan government was also essential that should play its role to eliminate terrorism.