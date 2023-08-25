US Justice Department sues SpaceX for bias against immigrants & asylum seekers

US Justice Dept sues SpaceX for bias against immigrants & asylum seekers

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated legal proceedings against SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, alleging discriminatory hiring practices against asylum seekers and refugees.

The lawsuit claims that from September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX consistently discouraged asylum seekers and refugees from applying for job positions and even outright rejected their applications, indicating potential bias based on their citizenship status. This alleged bias is argued to be a violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The lawsuit highlights that SpaceX provided misleading information about its hiring policies by advertising that it exclusively hired U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

The Justice Department argues that this representation was not only inaccurate but also discriminatory.

Elon Musk’s public statements are also being scrutinized as part of the lawsuit. A tweet from Musk in June 2020, where he mentioned that a “green card” was required for employment at SpaceX due to the complexity of rocket technology, is cited as an example of statements that might have perpetuated the alleged bias.

SpaceX has yet to respond to the allegations presented in the lawsuit.

Kristen Clarke, the U.S. Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, revealed that SpaceX failed to objectively assess or hire asylum seekers and refugees based on their citizenship status.

This, she pointed out, effectively prevented their employment regardless of their qualifications.

The primary objective of the lawsuit is to hold SpaceX accountable for the alleged discriminatory practices. The suit seeks remedies, including fair consideration and back pay for those asylum seekers and refugees who were reportedly discouraged or denied employment due to bias, as well as civil penalties.

Furthermore, the Justice Department aims to prompt policy changes that align with federal non-discrimination guidelines.

