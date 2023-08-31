US Senator Mitch McConnell shivers in public for 2nd time in month

Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell experienced another episode of freezing up for over 30 seconds during a public appearance, marking the second occurrence within a month.

The 81-year-old senator was engaged in a conversation with reporters after an event hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington.

During this interaction, McConnell suddenly froze, his gaze fixed on the distance, and he remained unresponsive to both reporters and those nearby.

Following an approach from another individual, McConnell eventually resumed speaking. However, he needed his aide to repeat reporters’ questions, and his responses were brief.

Spokespeople for McConnell were not readily available to provide a comment.

Advertisement

This occurrence bore a striking resemblance to an incident that transpired in the Senate at the close of July. During a press conference, McConnell similarly experienced a freeze and had to be guided away. He returned after a few minutes to continue fielding questions.

Over the past few months, concerns about McConnell’s health have arisen due to instances where he appeared unsteady and confused. Additionally, his absence from several Senate votes has raised inquiries about his ability to continue his role.

While McConnell’s office asserts his good health and dismisses any connection to underlying medical issues, these recurring episodes have sparked discussions about his fitness to serve as Senate majority leader.

This latest instance of freezing further compounds worries about McConnell’s health.

The exact cause of these incidents remains uncertain, leaving room for speculation about whether they stem from a medical condition or perhaps the pressures he faces.

McConnell has encountered significant stress recently, as he leads the Senate’s endeavors to pass a budget and confirm judicial nominees.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read 2 ballistic missiles fired by North Korea to send message to rivals The South Korean military reported that North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un,...