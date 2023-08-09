USD to PKR rate down in open market on Aug 9

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) fell against Pakistani rupee (PKR) by 25 paise to Rs 294.50 in the open market on Wednesday.

However, dollar became cheaper by 45 paise in the Interbank.

Dollar closed at 287.46 rupees from 287.91 rupees in the interbank.

On the other hand, Euro remained steady at Rs 323 in the open market.

The British pound also remained unchanged at Rs 374.

Advertisement

In the open market, the Emirati dirham stayed unchanged at Rs 82.30 and the Saudi riyal stood at Rs 78.50 on Wednesday.