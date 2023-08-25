Valorant’s Champions Bundle Raises $20 Million for Teams

Advertisement This is almost 10 times the original $2.25 million prize, making it Valorant’s top-earning bundle.

The Valorant’s Champions Bundle has exceeded all expectations, amassing an astonishing $20 million in support of participating teams. This remarkable achievement stands as a near tenfold increase over the initial prize pool of $2.25 million, marking it as the most lucrative Champions Bundle in Valorant’s history.

As the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament carries on following a brief change in venue, the profound financial impact of the Champions Bundle is becoming increasingly evident. Riot Games is reaping substantial rewards from this venture. With teams receiving half of the bundle’s proceeds, Riot has amassed a staggering $40 million from the 2023 bundle alone.

This achievement sets a new standard, significantly surpassing earnings from past events. The first bundle for the 2021 edition garnered slightly over $18 million in total, with $9 million distributed among the teams. The supplementary prize pool for the previous year reached $16 million, ensuring each team secured an additional $1 million. The unique aspect of the Champions Bundle lies in its assurance of rewards for all qualifying teams, regardless of their tournament ranking. Nonetheless, organizations have the flexibility to distribute the bundle’s proceeds differently between themselves and their players, which sets it apart from contractual prize pools.

For those who have yet to acquire the Champions Bundle, there is still an opportunity. The event will conclude on August 26, but the bundle will remain accessible until August 29, allowing fans an extra week to contribute to the enhanced prize pool.

The bundle is priced at 6,167 VP, presenting a 33% discount on the overall value.