Veteran Pakistani cricketer Naushad Ali dies

Funeral prayers to be held at H-11 graveyard in Islamabad.

Naushad Ali was a wicketkeeper-batter, played against New Zealand in 1965.

He scored 156 runs and took nine catches in his international career.

Naushad Ali, a former Pakistan cricketer who participated in six Test matches, passed away in Islamabad on Sunday. Funeral prayers are scheduled to take place at the H-11 graveyard later today.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, along with executives and employees, conveyed their sadness and condolences over the 79-year-old’s demise.

Naushad, known for his role as a wicketkeeper-batter, engaged in all six Test matches of his career against New Zealand in 1965. Throughout his brief international career, he contributed 156 runs across 11 innings and secured nine catches as a wicketkeeper.

In addition to his playing career, Naushad served the PCB as the manager of the Pakistan men’s cricket team and also fulfilled the role of a match referee.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf expressed his condolences on behalf of the PCB. He remarked, “We share the grief of his friends and family and extend our deepest sympathies.”

The passing of Naushad Ali marks the loss of a cricketing figure who contributed to both Pakistan’s cricket history and administrative aspects of the sport.

