Vijay Deverakonda Values Commercial Success Over Critical Acclaim

Actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed that he would prefer achieving a blockbuster hit with unfavourable reviews over earning stars from critics. Deverakonda, who faced disappointment with his recent release “Liger” at the box office, acknowledged that he has experienced his fair share of failures during his 12-year cinematic journey. Currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film “Kushi,” in which he co-stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deverakonda shared his perspective during the trailer launch of the Telugu film in Hyderabad.

Reflecting on his career’s ups and downs, Vijay Deverakonda emphasized that he does not rely on external guidance, making his own decisions. He stated, “What will I do with stars? I would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics.” He also mentioned his awareness of his prior flops and the importance of learning from them.

“Kushi,” directed by Shiva Nirvana, revolves around the story of Viplab and Aradhaya, a couple who confront challenges after marrying, realizing that marriage is not without difficulties. Deverakonda underlined that the film has a relatable aspect, as it portrays the story of an everyday couple.

Acknowledging the role of failure in life, Deverakonda noted that success encompasses both triumphs and setbacks. He shared his journey of self-discovery, revealing that he has adopted a more cautious approach. He disclosed, “I am somebody that speaks my mind… I have decided to shut my mouth for the next three films and let my work speak.”

“Kushi” is set to release in multiple languages on September 1, exploring the universal themes of love and marriage. Deverakonda expressed his own evolving view of marriage, revealing that he is considering it for the future. He concluded that the film has helped him come to terms with the concept of marriage and that he hopes to experience it in his life soon.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates Prabhas and Deepika Vijay's support for Nag Ashwin is not surprising, considering their previous collaboration....