Viral Tweet: Engineer Claims Higher Earnings as Cab Driver

A Twitter post by a woman recounting her conversation with a cab driver has ignited a discussion on the platform. The tweet, which gained significant attention, reveals the cab driver’s assertion that he earns more driving a taxi than from his engineering job.

The post, shared on August 6 by user Shweta Kukreja, highlights a chance encounter with a cab driver who formerly worked as an engineer at Qualcomm, a prominent American multinational specializing in software and wireless technology services.

According to the tweet, the cab driver expressed that his earnings from driving surpass those from his corporate position. Since its posting, the tweet has garnered nearly 770,000 views and over 6,600 likes, fostering diverse reactions and opinions. Some Twitter users empathized with the situation, understanding the challenges faced by professionals, while others exhibited skepticism.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm. 🥲 — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) August 6, 2023

This incident underscores the complex dynamics of income and employment, sparking conversations about job satisfaction, financial stability, and the value of various vocations.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Try asking a roadside chaiwaala… He might be earning more than the cab driver,” shared a Twitter user. “Sounds a bit impossible to me. I mean it is sad if it is true,” added another. “Woah. Did he say a number? Looks like part time driver + full time engineer can be quite rewarding as well!” asked a third.

“To the people who think it is impossible, I met a cab driver who left his Ttch job because it wasn’t paying much,” shared a fourth. “It is not always about earning money. To earn an extra few bucks he has to go through all the traffic and pollution everyday by sitting in an office or at home and attending meetings,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Viral tweet: Woman charged $11 for crying during surgery In a social media post that has surprised many, a lady from...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.