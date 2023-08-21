Viral Video: Cat Rejects Dog’s Friendship Attempt

A viral video capturing a cat’s amusing response to a dog’s attempt at friendship is spreading laughter online. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @buitengebieden, the video showcases the comical interaction between the two animals.

In the clip, a dog is seen sitting on the floor, eyeing a cat positioned on a couch. The dog appears to be contemplating how to befriend the feline. However, the situation takes a hilarious turn as the cat disagrees with the notion and playfully swats the dog’s face.

Take a look at the post below:

Dog: “Can we just be friends?” 🥺 Advertisement Cat: pic.twitter.com/oSF7BE3fkC — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 19, 2023

Accompanying the video is a caption that humorously imagines the thoughts of both the cat and the dog in the scenario.

Posted on August 19, the video has quickly gone viral, accumulating nearly five million views and drawing numerous likes and comments from amused viewers.

Check out the responses below:

“Cat: ‘Not today mate’,” joked an X user imagining the kitty’s thoughts. “Seeing the reaction of the cat, it does not seem that it will befriend the dog,” added another. “That’s the slap of friendship, mind you,” joined a third. “Every. Single. Time,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

