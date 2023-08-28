Viral Video: Deer Crosses Road Using Zebra Crossing in Japan

A captivating video of a deer navigating a road in Japan has taken Instagram by storm. The awe-inspiring sight showcases the deer’s adept use of a designated zebra crossing to safely traverse the thoroughfare.

Shared on Twitter by user Tansu YEĞEN, the video presents a scene in Nara, Japan, where the patient deer waits at the zebra crossing for traffic to halt. The video’s progression captures a considerate driver stopping their car to ensure the deer’s secure passage.

A deer in Nara, Japan, patiently waits for traffic to halt before crossing🦌🚦 Advertisement pic.twitter.com/uMvi75Tt6k — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 26, 2023

Posted on August 26, the video has already garnered over 7.7 million views and continues to captivate a growing audience. Numerous viewers have taken to the comments section to share their amazement and appreciation for this extraordinary display of road-crossing etiquette.

This heartwarming interaction between nature and urban life highlights the harmonious coexistence of wildlife and human spaces, reminding us of the significance of respecting and accommodating our fellow inhabitants.

“The deer was at a crosswalk. It had the right t way!” posted an individual. Another expressed, “Even bowed its head as a thank you.” “Humans need to learn from animals!” remarked a third. A fourth exclaimed, “What a smart deer!” “I guess the fact that the deer bows to the car that has stopped and crosses the street is something they learn from the behavior of Japanese people,” commented a fifth.

