Dog hesitates to pass cat, fearing its reaction.

Cat suddenly paws at dog as it tries to move past.

Video uploaded 14 hours ago, received nearly 500 upvotes.

Advertisement

On Reddit, a video showing a humorous interaction between a cat and a dog has gone viral. The video shows the dog getting afraid while attempting to move past the kitty.

“Dog scared to walk past a cat,” reads the caption on Reddit, alongside the video. The video begins with a cat sitting on top of a series of steps. A dog is seen standing in front of the kitty, apparently nervous of passing it. However, the dog gathers courage and decides to go about its business while ignoring the cat. At that very moment, the cat, who had been monitoring the dog, leaps to its feet and strikes the dog with its paw.

The video was uploaded 14 hours ago. It has received nearly 500 upvotes since being shared, and the number is growing. Additionally, others have left comments on the post.

“He shuffled backwards so that if he was hit, he wouldn’t fall down the stairs.” “This guy saw things no one could ever imagine,” a Reddit commenter wrote. “Boy was afraid because he knew what was going to happen. I would have pushed the cat out of the way so he could go up. Another person said, “Mean cat.” “What a sweet dog,” a third person added. “The dog finally got hit by the kitten,” a fourth person added. “POV the cat as the dog passed by: ‘Come back here,'” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Thieves Caught Due to Cat Superstition and Swallowed Gold Chain Superstition about cats crossing path considered inauspicious. Trio of thieves stopped fleeing...