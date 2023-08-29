Viral Video: Giant Python on Roof Caught on Camera

A spine-chilling video from Queensland, Australia, has surfaced, featuring a colossal python‘s unsettling crawl across a rooftop and onto a tree. Shared by Twitter user Levandov, the video is accompanied by the caption, “Normal things in Australia.” The footage captures a 16-foot python effortlessly navigating a rooftop in Queensland. A woman’s exclamation of “OMG! That is feral,” is met with agreement, as another participant acknowledges the eerie presence of the python.

The python’s remarkable journey continues as it moves seamlessly from one tree to another. Originally posted on TikTok, the video bears the caption, “Only in Australia will you see a 5-meter long Carpet Snake in the suburbs,” as per the New York Post.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its sharing on August 28, the video has garnered nearly 3,000 views, along with an array of likes, retweets, and comments, further amplifying the astonishment and unease evoked by this close encounter with Australia’s native wildlife.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “OMG! Can’t understand why you’re not all standing around screaming! Lol.” “Never standing under a tree if I ever go to Australia!” expressed another. A third remarked, “Why should you LOOK UP more often!”

