Viral Video: Rainy Dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Koi Ladki Hai’

A viral video circulating on social media showcases a woman grooving to the tune of “Koi Ladki Hai” from the 1997 Bollywood romance musical “Dil To Pagal Hai.” The original song featured the charismatic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The video, shared on Instagram by artist Swagata Ghosh, captures her joyful dance moves as she sways to the beat in shorts and a t-shirt, with raindrops adding an enchanting touch to the scene. Ghosh captioned her post with “Chak Dhoom Dhoom,” encapsulating the vibrant energy.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its upload on July 27, the video has garnered a staggering 460,000 views and continues to attract more. Viewers flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the woman’s dance prowess by showering heart and clapping emojis.

The video’s charm lies not only in the woman’s spirited performance but also in the nostalgic connection to the timeless Bollywood hit. As social media continues to share such moments of exuberance, this rain-soaked dance to a classic melody is a delightful addition that has captivated countless viewers.

Check out the responses below:

“Beautiful performance,” posted an individual. “It was too good. In a rainy situation, it was not easy to dance. Fantastic, dear. Keep it up,” added another. A third commented, “Total outstanding,” while a fourth wrote, “Nice dance.” A fifth shared, “Such a cute dance.”

