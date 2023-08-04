Advertisement
Viral Video Sparks Concern over Unusual Behavior on Delhi Metro

Articles
Viral Video Sparks Concern over Unusual Behavior on Delhi Metro

  • Woman in a pink suit seen screaming at another woman in a black outfit.
  • The woman in the pink suit claims to be “insane” in the video.
  • A second video shows the same woman arguing with another rider on the metro train.
The Delhi Metro has quickly morphed into a place that often raises eyebrows, from unexpected dance performances to displays of public devotion and even occasional scuffles.

A video of a furious argument between two women inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral, garnering a lot of attention online. Suyash Chaudhary, an Instagram user, shared the clip, which has been broken into two parts.

A woman in a pink suit can be seen screaming at another woman in a black outfit in the video. “Haa hu mai pagal (Yes, I am insane),” she yells at the woman. When the other woman requests her to tone it down, she is overheard responding, “Bhauk, tujhe jitna bhaukna (shout as much as you want)”.

Another video shows the woman in the pink suit arguing with another rider on the same metro train, while another woman captures the exchange. The video has ignited an internet debate, with individuals expressing surprise and concern about the growing number of unusual behaviours on the Delhi Metro.

