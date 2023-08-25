Vladimir Putin finally speaks after assassination of Wagner’s boss

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed sorrow over the death of Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, describing him as a person with a “complex destiny” who had made significant mistakes.

This sentiment was conveyed during a televised address a day after Prigozhin’s plane, an Embraer aircraft, crashed in the Tver region near Moscow, resulting in the deaths of ten individuals, including Prigozhin.

Putin referred to the incident as a tragedy and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. Notably, the Wagner group, to which Prigozhin belonged, accused Putin of orchestrating their leader’s assassination.

This marked Putin’s first public address following Prigozhin’s demise, and he emphasized that he had known Prigozhin for a long time, acknowledging both his complex past and the mistakes he had made. Putin noted that despite the errors, Prigozhin had achieved favorable outcomes.

The plane crash occurred approximately two months after Prigozhin led an unsuccessful uprising against Moscow’s top leadership, challenging Putin’s authority. However, the rebellion failed within a day.

Putin also acknowledged the Wagner group’s notable role in Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine, asserting that Prigozhin had made a significant contribution to these endeavors.

Addressing his relationship with Prigozhin, Putin stated, “We remember that, we know that, and we will not forget that.” Previously, during the June 23-24 rebellion, Putin had referred to Prigozhin as a “traitor.”

While Russian authorities initiated an investigation into the crash, widespread speculation about the possibility of assassination emerged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that his country was not involved in the incident, implying that the responsibility likely fell on Putin.

US President Joe Biden insinuated Putin’s involvement in Prigozhin’s death, suggesting that very little occurs in Russia without Putin’s knowledge.

Similar skepticism was expressed by Western leaders, including France and Germany, who cast doubts on the accident theory and hinted at potential foul play.

Prigozhin’s right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin, was also on the plane and was known for his role in managing Wagner’s operations and alleged ties to Russian military intelligence. The crash added to the uncertainty surrounding Wagner’s future and its engagements in Africa.

The Wagner group’s activities continued after Prigozhin’s failed rebellion, with offices still operational in Russia. The group had a reputation for recruiting from Russian convicts and engaging in brutal actions, including extrajudicial killings, during the conflict in Ukraine.

The circumstances of Prigozhin’s death were intertwined with the uncertain aftermath of a deal with Belarus, which concluded the brief rebellion. Under the terms of this agreement, the Kremlin ensured Prigozhin’s residence in Belarus, an ally of Russia.

