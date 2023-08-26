Wagner in the crosshairs as Putin demands loyalty oath

Putin orders Wagner fighters to pledge loyalty to Russia.

This comes after the presumed deaths of Wagner leaders in a plane crash.

A faction of Wagner has announced the cessation of military operations in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has issued a call for all personnel associated with Wagner and other private military contractors in Russia to pledge their loyalty to the Russian state.

This directive encompasses individuals engaged in military actions within Ukraine, those aiding the military efforts, and those serving in territorial defense units.

The decree, signed on Friday, has been implemented immediately.

This announcement follows the presumed fatalities of Wagner leaders in an airplane crash, which occurred two days earlier.

In a separate development occurring on Saturday, a faction of Wagner known as Rusich, identified with far-right ideology, has announced the cessation of military operations in Ukraine.

Through a post on the messaging platform Telegram, Rusich blamed Russia’s foreign ministry for not safeguarding a founding member of their group, Yan Petrovsky. Petrovsky has been arrested in Finland for violating visa regulations and is currently facing extradition to Ukraine.

Analysts suggest Mr Putin’s decree is part of attempts to reassert his authority following Wagner’s mutiny in June.

“Putin wants to have tighter control on Wagner to make sure he won’t be facing another crisis in the future,” Natia Seskuria of Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank, told the BBC.