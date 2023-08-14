We know how to defend our hard-won freedom: Army Chief

Says won’t ever hesitate to make sacrifice for national development efforts.

General Munir expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of self-determination.

He stressed the unity between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, addressed the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, affirming the nation’s determination to safeguard its hard-won freedom.

Speaking on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, General Munir commended the well-presented soldiers and celebrated the nation’s seven decades of independence.

He highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing the spirit of unity and commitment to a prosperous future.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the past, General Munir reminded the audience of the vision and efforts of great leaders that led to Pakistan’s creation. He recalled the guiding principle of “Pakistan ka matlab kia – La illaha Illalah,” rooted in the Two Nation Theory. He underscored the country’s ability to overcome challenges and called for continued celebration of freedom, equality, and progress.

Army chief addressed the current challenges, including geopolitical tensions and internal issues, affirming the nation’s resilience. He stressed the unity between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, rejecting attempts to drive a wedge between them.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diverse blessings and opportunities, COAS urged faith, unity, and discipline to guide the nation towards peace and prosperity. He urged the nation to reject negativity and fear, drawing inspiration from the nation’s history of overcoming challenges.

Speaking on the situation in Kashmir, General Munir expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of self-determination and freedom from occupation. He emphasized the international community’s responsibility to address the issue.

General Munir addressed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, assuring them of the armed forces’ commitment to defeating terrorism and promoting peace and progress. He sent a message to India, asserting Pakistan’s capability to defend its freedom against any aggression.

The COAS mentioned Pakistan’s partnerships with China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and Iran, expressing determination to enhance relationships for a brighter future.

Addressing the PMA cadets, General Asim praised their drill and emphasized their role in defending Pakistan against all threats. He concluded by reiterating the importance of unity, asserting that Pakistan’s identity and existence were intertwined.

General Munir ended with a verse by Allama Iqbal, illustrating the strength of a united nation.