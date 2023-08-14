Weather Update Pakistan: Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rainfalls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-nine degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade.

Advertisement

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fifteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty degree centigrade.