Weather Update Pakistan: Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Weather Update Pakistan: Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Articles
Advertisement
Weather Update Pakistan: Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Advertisement

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rainfalls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-nine degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade.

Advertisement

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh  fifteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty  degree centigrade.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story