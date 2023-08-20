Wedding Bells For Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha? Latest Updates

Actress Parineeti Chopra pleasantly surprised everyone earlier this year by announcing her engagement to political leader Raghav Chadha. While they haven’t officially disclosed their wedding plans, the couple has been frequently spotted at airports, possibly visiting potential wedding venues. Now, it has come to light that Parineeti and Raghav are preparing for a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan next month.

As reported by Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to exchange vows on September 25 in a lavish ceremony to be held in Rajasthan. Their wedding is expected to be attended by close friends and family. Despite her ongoing commitments, Parineeti’s team has begun arranging for her wedding. A source shared, “The wedding will be a grand affair. Parineeti is keeping the festivities under wraps. Her team has started working out the details and her schedule. She will dive into her wedding preparations in the first week of September.” There are also rumours of a grand reception in Gurugram following the wedding.

Rumours about their relationship sparked when the couple was photographed together during a dinner outing in Mumbai. However, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav kept quiet about these speculations until they officially announced their engagement. On May 13, they exchanged rings in an intimate yet exquisite ceremony held in Delhi. The event was attended by close friends and family, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra. Stunning pictures from their special day were shared on their respective Instagram accounts. Parineeti looked stunning in an elegant outfit by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav wore a white achkan designed by Pawan Sachdeva. Reports suggest that their upcoming wedding is scheduled to take place at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a magnificent palace resort located in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra has recently wrapped up filming for Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila, in which she stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently working on The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2023. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan.

