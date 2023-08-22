What should you know about Republican Presidential debate?

As the 2024 elections approach, contenders are preparing to rally support from US citizens through debates, starting with the inaugural one among the top Republican candidates on Wednesday.

However, in the initial Grand Old Party (GOP) debate, former US President Donald Trump has chosen not to participate, asserting his widespread popularity among Americans.

Here are key details about the event:

Debate Venue: The debate is set to occur at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday at 8 pm local time, with Fox News broadcasting it. Wisconsin, home to Milwaukee, holds significant political importance as one of the nation’s most competitive states.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be vying to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election. Republicans are slated to host their national convention in Wisconsin in approximately 11 months, where they will officially nominate a contender to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

Republican Candidates: All major Republican candidates, except for former President Donald Trump, will be in attendance. Trump, currently leading the field by a margin of 34 points according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, has opted to engage in an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson instead. This decision has drawn criticism from his fellow competitors.

To qualify for participation, candidates must meet certain criteria, including meeting thresholds in national or state-level polls and receiving donations from at least 40,000 unique donors.

Prominent candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, US Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appear to have met or are very close to meeting these requirements. Candidates are also required to pledge support for the eventual Republican nominee.

Expected Questions: While the specific questions to be posed to candidates have not been publicly disclosed, Martha MacCallum, a Fox News host co-moderating the debate with colleague Bret Baier, hinted in an interview with Vanity Fair that topics like abortion and Donald Trump’s legal indictments will be on the agenda.

Both subjects are complex issues. While many Republicans favor stringent abortion restrictions, more moderate Republicans and independent voters hold differing views. Regarding Trump’s indictments, most Republicans perceive them as politically motivated, making this topic delicate for his rivals.

Importance of Debates: In past primary campaigns, strong or weak debate performances have respectively propelled candidates forward or hindered their progress. Furthermore, debates attract millions of viewers, including those new to the election scene.

The initial debate generally heralds a more intense phase of the campaign leading up to the first nominating contest in Iowa. This debate could carry heightened significance for Ron DeSantis, who ranks second in the polls after Donald Trump but has experienced declining popularity throughout the summer.

Supporters argue that a strong performance could be a pivotal turning point for him, while a poor showing might cause his standing to regress.

Number of Debates: Currently, two debates are scheduled, with the next one taking place in southern California in September. However, several more debates are likely to follow.

According to a source familiar with the Republican National Committee’s operations, an October debate is probable in Alabama.

