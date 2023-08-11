WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Tool for Enhanced Account Security

The feature would allow you to protect your account with an email address.

We recently revealed that WhatsApp is developing a new security feature that would allow you to protect your account with an email address. However, WhatsApp is currently developing a Passkey tool for account verification.

This functionality is included in the newest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.5 version. The update is now available on Google Play. More users will be able to access it in the near future.

According to WABetaInfo, the passkey feature would allow users to sign in safely and easily. A passkey is a short series of numbers or characters used to confirm your identity. It also serves as a type of security code, ensuring that only permitted devices can be authenticated.

A passkey does not need to be remembered because it is safely kept in your Google Password Manager. WhatsApp intends to support this technique for account verification.

To validate your identity, the passkey will use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock. This innovation will undoubtedly improve security by providing an additional layer of protection beyond standard approaches such as PINs. Furthermore, the secure storing of passkeys in Google Password Manager enables easy access.

The passkey feature is being worked on and will be included in a future app release.

For a few months, WhatsApp’s screen sharing capability was gradually deployed in beta. However, according to recent sources, the capability is now being rolled out to all WhatsApp users worldwide.

