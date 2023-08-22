William knows Harry misbehaves as he didn’t get to spend extra time with Diana

Prince William is acutely aware of the challenges his younger brother, Prince Harry, has faced. Having lost their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, Prince Charles understands that Harry didn’t have the opportunity to spend as much time with their mother.

Addressing the absence of a nurturing childhood for Harry, royal expert Tessa Dunlop conveyed to OK! magazine, “While William may be feeling hurt, he’s likely to need some time to process his emotions. However, if Harry manages to attend the Coronation…”

In such circumstances, both brothers are equipped to present a composed front, as they have been trained to do. Dunlop emphasized that this resilience is what William may need to exhibit.

She also commented, “William realizes that his brother was going through a deeply painful period.”

Furthermore, Dunlop highlighted the disparity in the time William and Harry had with Diana. William had more years to bond with her.

On the contrary, Harry lacked the extra three years of companionship that William enjoyed, due to Diana’s passing. Dunlop reflected, “Harry missed out on those additional three years he could have spent with Princess Diana.”

Dunlop acknowledged that there were certain privileges in William’s life that Harry did not experience, which made Harry’s journey through life more complex to navigate.

The divergence in their ages when losing their parents—11 for Harry compared to 14 or 15 for William—resulted in markedly distinct experiences of loss.

