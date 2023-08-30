Woman Transforms Old CDs into Stunning Home Decor

A woman’s captivating video depicting the transformation of old CDs into a captivating ceiling hanging has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases her meticulous process of peeling layers off the CDs, cutting them, and crafting them into a breathtaking piece of art.

Instagram user Ribadiya shared the video with the caption, “Old CD’s into something useful – Wall Hanger with CDs.” The footage reveals the CDs being boiled, then cut and adorned with beads, ultimately resulting in an exquisite hanging decoration that she suspends from the ceiling.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its upload a week ago, the video has amassed over 33 million views and continues to garner attention. Numerous Instagram users have also left comments, testament to the mesmerizing effect of the woman’s artistic endeavor.

Check out the responses below:

“Shuru me mujhe laga ki koi khane ki cheez bana rahi ho [In the beginning, I thought you were cooking something to eat],” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is some out of the box thinking, great going.”

“Damn! Impressive!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “That’s some creative idea. Nice work girl.” “This was beautiful,” wrote a fifth with a heart emoticon.

