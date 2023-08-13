Woman’s Spellbinding Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Amazes All

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensational track “Kaavaalaa” from the upcoming movie “Jailer” has set the internet ablaze, sparking a trend of enthusiasts recreating its iconic dance moves. Enter digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi, who has embraced the trend with a scintillating performance that’s caught everyone’s attention.

Rastogi took to Instagram, sharing her rendition of the song with its title as the caption. Dressed in an attire reminiscent of the song’s aesthetic, she flawlessly executed the hook steps, leaving viewers in awe. Her dance prowess coupled with her impeccable expressions has left netizens utterly amazed.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on July 24, the video has swiftly gained traction, amassing nearly 14,000 likes and counting. The dance video has also garnered around 1,400 comments, showcasing the diverse range of reactions it has elicited. From fiery and heart emoticons to clapping hands, users have expressed their admiration for Rastogi’s performance in various ways. As “Kaavaalaa” continues to captivate audiences, Rastogi’s rendition stands as a testament to the song’s infectious appeal and its ability to inspire creativity among enthusiasts.

Check out the responses below:

“Why soooo good,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute and fantastic,” joined another. “Energetic and fantastic. Also, superb expressions,” added a third. “Wowww fantastic,” commented a fourth. “I loved the expressions more than your dance, your eyes expressed joy,” wrote a fifth.

