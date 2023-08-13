Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Woman’s Spellbinding Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Amazes All

Woman’s Spellbinding Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Amazes All

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensational track “Kaavaalaa” from the upcoming movie “Jailer” has set the internet ablaze, sparking a trend of enthusiasts recreating its iconic dance moves. Enter digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi, who has embraced the trend with a scintillating performance that’s caught everyone’s attention.

Rastogi took to Instagram, sharing her rendition of the song with its title as the caption. Dressed in an attire reminiscent of the song’s aesthetic, she flawlessly executed the hook steps, leaving viewers in awe. Her dance prowess coupled with her impeccable expressions has left netizens utterly amazed.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sameeksha Rastogi (@sameeksha_rastogi)

Advertisement

Posted on July 24, the video has swiftly gained traction, amassing nearly 14,000 likes and counting. The dance video has also garnered around 1,400 comments, showcasing the diverse range of reactions it has elicited. From fiery and heart emoticons to clapping hands, users have expressed their admiration for Rastogi’s performance in various ways. As “Kaavaalaa” continues to captivate audiences, Rastogi’s rendition stands as a testament to the song’s infectious appeal and its ability to inspire creativity among enthusiasts.

Check out the responses below:

“Why soooo good,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute and fantastic,” joined another. “Energetic and fantastic. Also, superb expressions,” added a third. “Wowww fantastic,” commented a fourth. “I loved the expressions more than your dance, your eyes expressed joy,” wrote a fifth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Schoolboys’ Viral Dance to Tamannaah’s “Kaavaalaa” – 6M Views
Schoolboys’ Viral Dance to Tamannaah’s “Kaavaalaa” – 6M Views

The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie 'Jailer', featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story