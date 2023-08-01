World Junior Squash Champion calls on Air Chief

World Junior Squash Champion returned to Pakistan.

Air Chief lauded performance of young Squash star.

Hamza commended initiatives undertaken by PSF.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Squash sensation Hamza Khan called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, and Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Hamza returned to Pakistan today following a remarkable triumph in World Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne, Australia.

While speaking at the occasion Chief of the Air Staff, who is also the President of Pakistan Squash Federation, lauded the brilliant performance of the young Squash star. The Air Chief further said, “The nation is proud of Hamza Khan who brought laurels to the country by winning the World Championship after 36 years. Such players are an asset for the country and a beacon for other youngsters to emulate.

We have introduced a systematic profiling process of young talent which would go a long way in professional grooming of our squash players through assessment of their physical and technical skills, as well as their mental and emotional attributes.” Air Chief also gave special instructions to Director General Administration to provide all out logistic and administrative support to the rising star in order to facilitate his training in lines with modern parameters to prepare for the upcoming World Squash Championship in the month of November, 2023.

Air Chief wished Hamza Khan all the best for World Squash Championship and expressed his belief that Hamza would be able to replicate his success in the upcoming tournament as well.

Chief of the Air Staff reiterated his resolve that Pakistan Squash Federation under the patronage of Pakistan Air Force would continue to take revolutionary steps for the promotion of Squash in the country. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu commended the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

He also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash and hoped that Pakistan, with the sheer hard work and sincere efforts of its players like Hamza Khan, would once again rule the world of Squash.

Chief of the Air Staff also thanked and appreciated Chief of Army Staff for taking special interest in the uplift of sports in Pakistan.

Hamza Khan expressed his gratitude towards the worthy Chief of the Air Staff for his invaluable support in revitalizing the sport of Squash and making his dreams a reality.

During the meeting, Hamza also commended the innumerable initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for promotion of the game, which included the development of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure.