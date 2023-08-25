World Record: Company Creates World’s Longest Meat Stick

In a jubilant celebration of their 75th anniversary, a meat company from Wisconsin achieved a savory feat by crafting the world’s longest meat stick, extending a remarkable 314 feet. Wenzel’s Farm collaborated with Devro, a South Carolina company specializing in collagen casings, to engineer a robust casing capable of enduring the rigors of a Guinness World Record endeavor.

The grand unveiling took place at Wenzel’s Park in Marshfield, where the colossal meat stick was meticulously measured by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator. Triumphantly, the 314-foot meat stick secured its place as a new global record.

Subsequently, the impressive creation was meticulously divided into portions and graciously offered to attendees during the company’s commemorative anniversary event. This exceptional feat not only celebrated Wenzel’s Farm’s longstanding tradition but also etched its name into the annals of record-breaking accomplishments.

Take a look at the video below:

