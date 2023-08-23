Georgia resident Brad Ladner’s deep passion for Batman has led him to secure a Guinness World Record for his astounding collection of 8,226 distinct pieces of Batman memorabilia. This comic book aficionado from Milton began his journey in 1988 after being captivated by the storyline of “A Death in the Family,” a comic featuring the controversial demise of the second Robin, Jason Todd.

Ladner’s initial fascination with Batman comics expanded over time, evolving to encompass toys, statues, and other collectibles as he transitioned into adulthood. His assortment boasts rare gems like a prototype Batman Camel cigarette box designed for the European market, as well as a costume continuity binder featuring 280 set photos from the 1989 Batman film.

For Ladner, his collection holds deep personal significance: “In a way, it’s a shrine to something that is important to me that, without it, I may have been a very different person.” Reflecting on his achievement, he advises fellow collectors not to let their hobby consume more than 10 percent of their time or resources, stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between passion and other aspects of life.

