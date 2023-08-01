WWF Highlights Wildlife Conservation with Twitter Bird Logo

In the wake of Twitter’s recent logo change, which saw the iconic bird logo replaced with the letter ‘X’ after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media giant, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) seized the opportunity to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

The German chapter of WWF partnered with advertising agency McCann Germany to create a powerful graphic showcasing the evolution of Twitter’s bird logos over the years. The post aimed to emphasize the urgency of protecting endangered animals, drawing a parallel between the loss of the Twitter bird and the real threat of extinction faced by around 1 million animal species.

The caption, translated into English, conveyed a striking message, stating, “The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction… Help us save the animals.”

With viral jokes and memes circulating about the Twitter logo change, this initiative by WWF stands out as a clever way to use a trending topic to shed light on the critical importance of wildlife conservation. British writer Julia Hobsbawm shared the graphic, applauding the effort to protect animal species before it’s too late.

Advertisement

As the world witnesses the “greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era,” WWF’s creative approach aims to inspire action and support for preserving our planet’s diverse wildlife.

Reacting to the graphic, one user said, ”You could interpret the meaning a lot of ways. It could be covertly about free speech or it could actually be about protecting wildlife for all I know.”

Another commented, ”Join the wildlife rescue mission before these precious creatures go ‘tweet-tweet’ into extinction!”

A third said, ”I’d completely forgotten the bird logo was different in Twitter’s early years, which in itself is a tribute to the timeless perfection of the final version. On top of everything else wrong with Elon Musk, he’s a sheer cultural vandal.”

A fourth wrote, ”Another endangered species, now extinct.”

Also Read X’ Logo Atop Twitter HQ Sparks Optimism Online Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took to Twitter to...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.