Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi Discuss Border Tensions

A deadly 2020 clash strained relations between the countries.

Many soldiers stationed on both sides of the border despite talks.

They talked during a South Africa summit.

Advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in “honest and comprehensive” discussions to ease tensions along their disputed border, according to Beijing’s announcement on Friday. This conversation followed a rare in-person meeting between the two leaders. The relationship between the world’s two most populous countries has been strained since a deadly clash in the Himalayas in 2020, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops.

The frontier dispute led to the deployment of tens of thousands of troops on both sides, despite 19 rounds of talks between their military officials. The leaders convened during the BRICS summit in South Africa, where China’s foreign ministry described the interaction as a “frank and detailed exchange of opinions.”

President Xi emphasized the importance of improving China-India relations for the mutual benefit of both nations and their people. The ministry spokesperson conveyed that both sides should prioritize their bilateral relationship and manage the border situation appropriately to safeguard peace.

Modi raised concerns about unresolved matters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates India’s Ladakh region from Chinese territory. The focus was on respecting and observing the LAC to normalize relations, as stated by India’s foreign secretary, Vinay Kwatra.

The enduring tensions stem from China’s territorial claims over India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and disputes along the shared 3,500-kilometer frontier. These disputes have caused periodic strain, including a full-scale border war in 1962. The clash in 2020 exacerbated the situation, leading to a sharp deterioration in relations.

To bolster civilian presence and establish paramilitary battalions along the border, India’s government has invested heavily in connectivity projects. It has also sought closer ties with Western countries, particularly fellow Quad members—the United States, Japan, and Australia—as an alternative to China.

Advertisement

Despite 19 rounds of military discussions between Beijing and New Delhi, including the latest earlier this month, little progress has been made in resolving the border disputes. While both Xi and Modi have attended various diplomatic meetings since the 2020 clash, their recent face-to-face encounter was the first in-person interaction since a brief meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali in November.