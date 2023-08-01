Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi is preparing to release a new phone called the Mi 11 Ultra, which is an updated version of the Mi 11 launched last year. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is available soon on the market.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device has an Adreno 660 GPU.

The phone has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 67 W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 149,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 234 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Ceramic White, Ceramic Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.81 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”